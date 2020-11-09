Suspect Arrested in Salina Motel Aggravated Burglary

A Salina man is jailed on suspicion of robbing a motel with a gun.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 27-year-old Juan Bustamante-Espinoza, Salina, is arrested for allegedly robbing the Budget King Motel, 809 N. Broadway Blvd., at around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.

Victims say that the suspect tried to break in to the office area. They describe the suspect a Hispanic male, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, brown pants and carrying a brown long gun.

An officer located Bustamante-Espinoza at the motel. He was wearing clothing matching the description provided. After a brief struggle, Bustamante-Espinoza was arrested.

Officers later found a gun matching the description provided by the victims in Bustamante-Espinoza’s vehicle and they also found some tools that were taken from the office in his room.

Bustamante-Espinoza is charged with aggravated burglary, interference with law enforcement, theft, damage to property, criminal use of a weapon and battery of a law enforcement officer.