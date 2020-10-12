Susan Eisenhower to Host Virtual Event

Dwight Eisenhower’s granddaughter Susan Eisenhower will lead a virtual discussion of her new book which examines her grandfather’s biggest decisions.

According to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, the next program in the Evenings at Ease series is this week.

Susan Eisenhower’s newly released book, How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions, is a retrospective of Eisenhower’s wartime and presidential leadership. Few people have made decisions as momentous as Dwight Eisenhower – from World War II to the early years of the Cold War. He was a man of character, a principled leader who embraced accountability and worked tirelessly to forge unity of purpose. How Ike Led shows us not just what a great American did, but why—and what we can learn from him today.

Susan Eisenhower has led a successful career as a DC-based policy analyst. She is the CEO and Chairman of The Eisenhower Group, Inc. (EGI), and is Chairman Emeritus at the Eisenhower Institute of Gettysburg College. She has also been a Fellow at Harvard’s Institute of Politics. Ms. Eisenhower has authored several books and hundreds of articles. Susan Eisenhower is Chair Emerita of the Eisenhower Foundation’s Trustees and is actively involved in her grandfather’s legacy.

JOIN THE VIRTUAL PUBLIC PROGRAMS:

URL: meet.google.com/nfb-yjkm-sun

Telephone: 617-675-4444‬ (PIN: ‪511 045 556 7306#)

The next program is Tuesday, October 13th at 7 p.m. This online presentation will begin right at 7 o’clock, so please sign in 10 minutes early.