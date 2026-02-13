Surging Rossville Sweeps Abilene Friday Night

file photo of Abilene Sophomore, Kolt Becker, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Rossville 54, Abilene Cowgirls 39

ROSSVILLE: The Rossville Lady Bulldogs won their 4th straight game and won for the 7th time in the last 8 games with a victory over Abilene on Friday. Rossville improved to 10-8 with the win and got double figures from Senior, Rylee Dick (18) and Junior, Nora Burdiek (17). Friday night, Rossville grabbed the lead for good at 7-6 and never trailed the rest of the night. The Lady Bulldogs led by as many as 25 points in the final quarter.

Abilene fell to 4-14 with the loss. It was the 5th straight loss for the Cowgirls. Abilene got a big night from Sophomore, Tessa Herrman, who finished with a game-high 20 points.

𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 17 25 44 54 – (10-8)

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 8 17 26 39 – (4-14)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 20, Makenna Stover 4, Kit Barbieri 4, Timber Taylor 3, Kailee Crane 3, Kinzie Crump 3, Layla Pickerign 2

𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Rylee Dick 18, Nora Burdiek 17, Maggie Sanders 9, Bristol Miller 7, Lilly Mitchell 2, Elley Sanders 1

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Sophomore, Tessa Herrman 20

Rossville 95, Abilene Cowboys 48

ROSSVILLE: The Abilene Cowboys could not have asked for a better start to the game on Friday. They had five different players score in the opening quarter and led 20-19 at the end of the 1st. The 2nd quarter would be a different story. In the 2nd quarter, Senior, Jack Donovan, came to life. He entered the game averaging 19.5 ppg. Friday night, he erupted for 17 in the second quarter and the Bulldogs led 50-33 at halftime. In all he scored 40 points on the night. He hit 6 three-pointers and was 4-4 at the free-throw line.

Rossville improved to 12-6 and won for the 7th time in the last 8 games. They are ranked #9 in Class 2A and are currently the #5 seed in the Eskridge-Mission Valley Sub-State. Abilene fell to 4-14 and lost their 4th straight game. The Cowboys were led in scoring by Sophomore, Kolt Becker, who finished with 21 points. Senior, Levi Evans also reached double-figures with 10 points. The schedule will not get any easier for Abilene with trips to Concordia and Marysville next week.

𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 19 50 79 95 – (12-6)

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 20 33 38 48 – (4-14)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kolt Becker 21, Levi Evans 10, Taygen Funston 9, Nolin Hartman 4, Landyn Rogers 3, Bennett Altwegg 1

𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Jack Donovan 40, Jakoby McDonnell 17, Cameron Miller 15, Landen Lewis 8, Andre Johnson 7, Cael Horgan 4, Conner Bush 4,

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Sophomore, Kolt Becker 21 points