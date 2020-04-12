Supreme Court Upholds Kansas Church Gathering Order

The Kansas Supreme Court has unanimously invalidated a legislative committee, and upheld Governor Laura Kelly’s order to limit the size of religious and church gatherings.

After hearing arguments electronically Saturday morning the high court ruled later Saturday evening.

The order, which prohibits mass gatherings of more than 10 people, including church services and funerals, remains in effect.

“My top priority has always been the safety and well-being of all Kansans,” Kelly said. “I know this pandemic is extremely hard for everyone. Each unprecedented action I’ve been forced to make in recent weeks has been taken in close consultation with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, the Attorney General, legislators and key stakeholders. That process will continue.

“Most other states, at the urging of the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have taken similar steps to protect Americans to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the Governor said.

The decision comes as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Saturday an additional 102 confirmed cases and five deaths, bringing the state’s total to 1,268 confirmed cases and 55 deaths across 61 counties.