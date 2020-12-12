Salina, KS

Supreme Court Rejects Election Lawsuit

Todd PittengerDecember 12, 2020

With the Supreme Court dismissing a case filed by multiple states, including Kansas, contesting the results of the presidential election Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says it’s time to “put the election behind us”.

Schmidt issued a statement on Friday’s  decision by the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear the lawsuit challenging election procedures in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin:

“As I said Wednesday, Kansas filed a brief in this case, as we have in others, seeking an answer to an important and potentially recurring federal constitutional question involving the role of states in federal elections. My office also received more than 15,000 calls and emails urging us to ask the Supreme Court to hear the Texas arguments. Today the Supreme Court decided not to become involved in the 2020 election, and the Court’s decision means it is time to put this election behind us.”

