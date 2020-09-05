Salina, KS

VIDEO: Superintendent Has Concerns

Todd PittengerSeptember 5, 2020

A concerned superintendent of a Saline County school district sent out a message to the community Friday, urging everyone to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 so schools can remain open.

USD 306 Southeast of Saline Superintendent Roger Stumpf said though students are back in the classroom he is very concerned it will not last. He cited concerns about large gatherings, including a concert two weeks ago and a football game at his own stadium.

Stumpf said a kindergarten class in his district is already in a modified quarantine because of an exposure.

Strumpf urged everyone to do their part to keep schools open for kids, doing things like wearing a mask, social distancing, and maintaining good hygiene by doing things like frequent hand washing. He said if we do not do these things and reverse local trends it is likely his district will have to revert back to a hybrid, or on-line only model of education.

 

https://youtu.be/HczqOeqsQPM

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

