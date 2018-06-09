Suped-Up Suitcases at Festival

Gus and Jackie Davis are not only father and daughter – they’re partners in a unique endeavor that injects cutting edge audio components into vintage suitcases.

The mix sounds as cool as it looks.

“It enhances any room that it’s in and it also shows people that buy these products are also appreciative of the people that can do this kind of work,” Gus said.

Jackie Davis tells KSAL News that she saw a version of the suitcase while visiting California and shared the idea with her father. “I asked him to try to build one for me. It worked out perfectly and people loved it,” she said.

Gus opens up a suitcase to show the intricate audio cargo inside.

Now some six years down the road the two are marching to the sound of their own beat with GDD Boombox (Gus Davis Designed Suitcase Speaker).

Learn more online about this Salina based company at http://www.gddboombox.com, or find their booth in the Four Rivers Craft Show: Booth 39.

Dad beams as he watches his daughter Jackie share about the suped-up sound inside their retro suitcases at the 2018 Smoky Hill River Festival.