Salina Police are investigating an arson case after fireworks started a grass fire on a ball field.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that neighbors that live near the Bondy Baseball Fields just south of Sunset Park heard firecrackers going off around 10pm.

Moments later a fire ignited that burned about a 300-square foot area of grass. Salina Fire Department responded to the scene and no structures were damaged.

No suspects have been identified.