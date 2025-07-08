Sunflower Summer Begins Saturday

Free passes to over a dozen area attractions will be available beginning Saturday when the 2025 Kansas Tourism Sunflower Summer program begins.

Sunflower Summer offers Kansas families an opportunity to visit museums, zoos, historical attractions, and nature centers. The program covers admission costs for eligible students and one adult guardian per attraction, per season. Tickets can be claimed through the free Sunflower Summer app and are later redeemed at the participating venues upon arrival.

In the summer of 2024 over 154,000 families participated in the Sunflower Summer program. Nearly 500,000 tickets were redeemed at participating attractions, representing a 55% increase over the previous year. The program significantly boosted local economies through ticket reimbursements and families spending money on things like meals, shopping, and lodging.

The 2025 Sunflower Summer program features over 200 attractions across Kansas. These attractions include museums, zoos, art galleries, and other family-friendly sites.

Area attractions participating include: