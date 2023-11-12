Sunflower Showdown Set for Primetime Matchup

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced late Saturday night that the 2023 edition of the Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas next weekend in Lawrence will kick off at 6 p.m. and be televised by FS1.

The Wildcats have won each of the last 14 games in the series, including each of the last seven in at Kansas. This is the 113th-consecutive year of the Sunflower Showdown dating back to 1911, which is the fourth-longest uninterrupted series in FBS history. It is also the ninth-most play rivalry in FBS history with the 121st meeting on tap.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, November 18