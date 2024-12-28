Sunflower Bank Branch Robbed

Tips are being sought in connection with a Friday afternoon bank robbery in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department and FBI are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a bank robbery at Sunflower Bank, located at 510 N. Jefferson St.

According to Junction City Police, the robbery occurred at approximately 4:13 PM on Friday. A White male suspect, approximately 6 feet tall, entered the bank, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots, a black mask, and a black and pink backpack. He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported during the robbery. The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous.

The Junction City Police Department urges anyone with information about this individual to contact the Junction City Police Department at (785) 762-5912, Crime Stoppers at (785) 762-8477, the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

If you believe you have located the suspect, do not approach. Contact the Junction City Police Department immediately.