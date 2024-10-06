Sun Devils Score Late to Down Jayhawks, 35-31

Box Score | Postgame Notes

TEMPE, Ariz. – In a game that featured five fourth-quarter lead changes, Arizona State scored a touchdown with 16 seconds to play to defeat Kansas, 35-31, on Saturday evening in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

It was a hot 107 degrees inside Mountain America Stadium at kickoff, and both teams started off hot by scoring on their opening drives. Arizona State started first with a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Leavitt to Xavier Guillory.

Kansas responded with a touchdown of its own on a 22-yard rushing touchdown by redshirt junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, who capped off a 10-play, 75-yard drive to even the score at 7-7 with 6:24 to go in the first quarter. The rushing touchdown was Daniels’ third of the season and 16th of his career.

Out of the quarter break tied at 7-7, Kansas took its first lead of the game on a 30-yard touchdown strike from Daniels to senior wide receiver Quentin Skinner, his first touchdown reception of the season. The score put Kansas up, 14-7 with 11:45 remaining before halftime.

Looking to answer, Arizona State drove into Kansas possession and attempted a 38-yard field goal on their next drive. The Jayhawks, however, blocked the attempt as defensive lineman Kenean Caldwell got a hand on the kick and recorded KU’s first blocked field goal since 2022.

Following a Jayhawk punt, ASU was again looking to get into position to score, but senior cornerback Mello Dotson stripped ASU’s Jordyn Tyson of the ball and recovered, ending another threat in Kansas territory. Kansas went three-and-out on its next possession and the Sun Devils ended the half with a four-play, 58-yard scoring drive to tie the game, 14-14, at halftime.

After a second half, opening-drive field goal by senior kicker Tabor Allen, Arizona State drove down the field into the red zone only to be intercepted by redshirt senior Devin Dye in the end zone.

Kansas was unable to capitalize on the turnover, however, and Arizona State scored to retake a 21-17 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Skattebo early in the fourth quarter.

The Jayhawks went back to the ground game on the following possession and scored to reclaim the lead, 24-21, on a 31-yard touchdown rush by senior Devin Neal. The touchdown rush was Neal’s fifth of the season and 38th of his career.

Arizona State again answered with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive and went back on top 28-24 with 6:19 to play.

Daniels engineered another go-ahead drive, this time driving the Jayhawks 69 yards in six plays to regain the lead. The scoring drive ended with full extension from Skinner as he hauled in his second touchdown of the night, a 34-yard touchdown from Daniels that put the Jayhawks on top 31-28 with 2:04 to play.

As they did throughout the night, however, the Sun Devils responded. This time, the ASU scoring drive covered 75 yards in eight plays and ended on a three-yard touchdown pass from Leavitt to Tyson with just 16 seconds remaining.

Kansas had one last chance, but Daniels’ final Hail Mary pass attempt was batted down in the end zone, allowing the Sun Devils to claim the conference victory.

UP NEXT

Following an open week, the Jayhawks will return home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to host the Houston Cougars on Saturday, Oct. 19. Kickoff time and broadcast information will be released at a later date.