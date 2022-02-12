USD 305 Prepared For Summer School

Plans are in place for summer school classes in the Salina USD 305 distrcit,

According to the district, in 2022 summer school will run May 31 – July 1. The middle and high school programs will be at South High School and the location of the elementary program is still being determined.

“There will likely be two locations,” explained Shanna Rector, deputy superintendent. “The number of students registered and where they live will be factors.”

Elementary and middle school students will attend summer school free of charge. The elementary program focuses on reading, math and enrichment activities.

“Last year, we learned that flexible schedules work really well for families,” added Rector. Students will again be able to participate in just math or reading and have the option to stay for the entire program.

Busing and the summer meal program are integrated into summer school so that students have lunch available at the summer school location.

There is no charge for credit recovery classes for high school students but the elective courses, driver’s education and ACT preparation classes are fee-based.

Rector also reviewed the 2021 summer school program. Last summer’s program focused on filling in gaps and addressing learning needs after the first year of COVID-19. Highlights from 2021 included:

Approximately, 1,000 students were served Over 120 staff provided services Bus route availability increased Food resources included Summer Lunch Program and Food Bank Two sessions of summer school were offered in 2021

Rector offered appreciation to the summer school staff including Tricia McVay, elementary director; Krista DeVoe, secondary directory; and Tiffany Lowe, director of student support services, for their hard work, planning and diligence.

“A special thank you to all of the departments that came together to make summer school happen,” said Rector. “Last summer was a new year for us. We tried new things and were able to pull together and have a very successful program.”

The district is planning to repeat that success during the 2022 summer.