Summer Reading Program Surpasses Goal

The Salina Public Library’s summer reading program met and surpassed its goal.

According to the library, the Salina community read 27,728 books between May 24 and July 25, exceeding the goal of 25,000.

“No matter what genre you read, or whether you prefer paper or e-books or audiobooks, reading enriches our lives, improves children’s learning outcomes and expands our understanding of the world,” Director Melanie Hedgespeth said. “We are very excited that the community helped us not only meet the goal but surpass it.”

The community reading goal was a part of Summer at the Library, which included prize drawings for logging books, reviewing books and participating in library events and classes. The complete summer lineup focused on engaging children and teens who are out of school, providing families free entertainment options and encouraging adults to be lifelong learners. The summer wraps up with parties for participants tonight and Sunday.

“Students can lose up to two to three months of reading skills over the summer, putting them behind when they start school again in the fall,” Lisa Newman, Head of Youth Services, said. “Kids who do read can gain up to a month of reading proficiency. They need access to books that speak to their interests, and they need adults to demonstrate that reading is important.”

Overall, 1,131 individuals logged books they had read toward the goal. That included 757 youth and 374 adults.

“We’re thankful to everyone who took time to read and log toward the goal, including programs like YMCA’s Early Education Center and United Way’s RAWR initiative,” Hedgespeth said.

Summer at the Library was made possible with support from Friends of Salina Public Library and donations from City of Salina, Martinelli’s, RumHeart, Do or Dye Salon and Panera Bread.

The library’s fall schedule of events and classes is now available. To find out more, stop by the library at 301 W. Elm, call (785) 825-4624 or go online to salinapubliclibrary.org.