Summer in Salina Winding Down

It’s a sure sign that summer is winding down. Salina’s Kenwood Cove Water Park is getting ready to scale back its hours in preparation of closing for the season.

The water park will be open daily through Sunday of this week. But, because the majority of the lifeguards on staff are high school and college students, hours are being scaled back beginning next week.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the season:​

Open daily until August 5th.

Starting on August 6th closed for daily admission during the week and open on weekends only including August 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th.

During this time, water walking will be available Monday – Thursday from 6pm to 8pm from August 6 – 9 & 13-16

The final event of the season is the Pooch Plunge, on Monday, August 20th. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned.