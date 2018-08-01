Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 63 °

Summer in Salina Winding Down

KSAL StaffAugust 1, 2018

It’s a sure sign that summer is winding down. Salina’s Kenwood Cove Water Park is getting ready to scale back its hours in preparation of closing for the season.

The water park will be open daily through Sunday of this week. But, because the majority of the lifeguards on staff are high school and college students, hours are being scaled back beginning next week.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the season:

  • Open daily until August 5th.
  • Starting on August 6th closed for daily admission during the week and open on weekends only including August 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th.
  • During this time, water walking will be available Monday – Thursday from 6pm to 8pm from August 6 – 9 & 13-16

The final event of the season is the Pooch Plunge, on Monday, August 20th. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Tony’s Pizza Events Center & Salin...

March 23, 2018 10:52 am

Daughtry Coming to Salina

December 12, 2017 7:08 am

VIDEO: Salina Trio Wins $10,000 Lottery Prize

December 11, 2017 3:17 pm

Saline County Sheriff truck

Man Burned in Grassfire North of Salina

 10:50 am

Latest Stories

Top News

Summer in Salina Winding Down

It's a sure sign that summer is winding down. Salina's Kenwood Cove Water Park is getting ready to s...

August 1, 2018 Comments

“Retro Roots” Music to ...

Kansas News

August 1, 2018

South to Celebrate Construction Com...

Top News

August 1, 2018

Tornado Recovery Continues

Kansas News

August 1, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Retro Roots”...
August 1, 2018Comments
Tornado Recovery Continue...
August 1, 2018Comments
Missing Vehicle Turns Up ...
August 1, 2018Comments
Burglary in West Salina
August 1, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH