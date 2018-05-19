Summer Adventures At Kansas State Parks

Whatever your outdoor interests, you’ll find something you enjoy at a Kansas state park this summer. Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism staff have our state parks groomed and ready for visitors, and many special events are scheduled. Your outdoor experience can be exactly what you want it to be: quiet and relaxing, exhilarating, educational or entertaining.

Nearly every Kansas state park offers a combination of full-service RV camping and primitive camping sites, and most also provide cabins for rent. In addition, there are hiking, biking and horse trails, many with interpretive signage and local wildlife to observe. Park staff will also conduct nature programs, and host a variety of events. There will be concerts, races, star parties, and competitive trail rides to name a few.

Not what you’re looking for? Most parks offer convenient access to water with numerous boat ramps and courtesy docks. For anglers, Kansas reservoirs are home to crappie, walleye, white bass, wipers, black bass, and trophy-class channel, blue and flathead catfish. And Kansas is famous for its wind, so our lakes are popular with sail boaters and wind surfers. But there’s room for everyone, and riding behind a motorboat on a tube or water skis is a great way to cool off on a warm summer day. Many park areas also provide easy access to sandy beaches if you’re into swimming or just catching some rays.

If you prefer to “get away from it all” and simply enjoy some of Kansas’ amazing natural offerings, our parks have that, too. Find that out-of-way primitive campsite, pitch a tent, then hit one of the trails. There are more than 500 miles of trails and many will take you through spectacular natural areas away from the commotion of campers and boaters.

Start planning a trip to one of our state parks now. You can find out everything you need to know at www.ksoutdoors.com. View or download state park maps, get contact information for individual park offices, see fees and regulations, and you can even make a reservation. It’s all there and it’s all waiting for you.

