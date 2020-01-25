Submissions Sought for Haiku Contest

In preparation for Poetry Month in April, the Salina Public Library is accepting submissions of original poetry in the form of haiku.

Finalists’ poems will be displayed in Gallery 708 for the duration of April. At the end of the month, a winner will be chosen by Huascar Medina 2019-21, Poet Laureate of Kansas.

A Haiku is a poem with 17 syllables; 5 in the first, 7 in the second, and 5 in the third, often pertaining to imagery of the natural world. The public is invited to celebrate springtime by utilizing the theme of metamorphosis in their poems.

To submit a poem, participants should email [email protected] and include name, email and phone number in case chosen as a finalist or winner. All submissions are due by Sunday, March 15. For more information on the contest, contact Portia Montoy at (785) 825-4624, ext. 218.

To view a full schedule of Poetry Month events, including the 36th annual Salina Poetry Series, visit www.salinapubliclibrary.org/poetry.