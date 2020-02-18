Styx Coming Back to Salina

A legendary rock band is coming to perform in Salina. Styx will perform at the Stiefel Theater this spring. Styx is coming to Salina on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Styx formed in Chicago. The group became famous for its albums from the mid-1970s and early 1980s. They were cutting-edge, melding the style of progressive-rock with the power of hard-rock guitar, strong ballads, and elements of international musical theater.

Styx is best-known for the hit songs “Lady” (#6, 1973), “Come Sail Away” (#8, 1977), “Babe” (#1, 1979), “The Best of Times” (#3, 1981), “Too Much Time on My Hands” (#9, 1981) and “Mr. Roboto” (#3, 1983). Other hits include “Show Me the Way” (#3, 1990), “Don’t Let It End” (#6, 1983), “Renegade” (#16, 1978) and “Boat on the River”, a big hit in much of Europe. The band has four consecutive albums certified multi-platinum, as well as sixteen top 40 singles in the US.

The six men comprising Styx have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and wide by entering their second decade of averaging over 100 shows a year, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. Styx draws from over four decades of barnburning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a Styx set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones. From the progressively sweeping splendor that is “The Grand Illusion” to the hunker-down fortitude of all that is the “Blue Collar Man,” from the majestic spiritual love for a special “Lady” to the seething indictment of preening, primping pageantry for pageantry’s sake of “Miss America,” from an individual yearning for true connection as a “Man in the Wilderness” to a soul-deep quest to achieve what’s at the heart of one’s personal vision in “Crystal Ball,” from the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of “Come Sail Away” to the grainy all-in gallop of that rugged “Renegade” who had it made, the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one’s mind and body in their signature sound.

Tickets to see Styx perform in Salina start at $89 and go on sale this Friday.