Stuff the Bus Effort Planned

Walmart and the Salina Salvation Army are joining forces to help provide school supplies to children getting ready to head back to school.
A “Stuff the Bus” campaign will be held at Walmart in Salina on August 7th – 9th.
Shoppers can purchase and drop off the requested school supplies at Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of the store.
The Salvation Army says the most needs supplies include:
- colored pencils
- three-ring binders
- spiral notebooks
- pocket folders
- No. 2 pencils
- rulers
- safety scissors
- flash cards
- pencil sharpeners.