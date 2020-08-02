Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 57 °

Stuff the Bus Effort Planned

Todd PittengerAugust 2, 2020

Walmart and the Salina Salvation Army are joining forces to help provide school supplies to children getting ready to head back to school.

A “Stuff the Bus” campaign will be held at Walmart in Salina on August 7th – 9th.

Shoppers can purchase and drop off the requested school supplies at Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of the store.

The Salvation Army says the most needs supplies include:

  • colored pencils
  • three-ring binders
  • spiral notebooks
  • pocket folders
  • No. 2 pencils
  • rulers
  • safety scissors
  • flash cards
  • pencil sharpeners.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Troopers Inspecting School Buses

It's another sign that the new school year is just around the corner. The Kansas Highway Patrol is i...

August 2, 2020 Comments

Stuff the Bus Effort Planned

Top News

August 2, 2020

Near-historic day for White Sox in ...

Sports News

August 1, 2020

Engel provides pop; arms get the st...

Sports News

July 31, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

11 New Saline County COVI...
July 31, 2020Comments
Area School Districts Lay...
July 31, 2020Comments
Arson Suspect Caught on C...
July 31, 2020Comments
Welding Equipment Stolen ...
July 31, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH