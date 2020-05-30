Salina, KS

Students Win KSAL Scholarships

Todd PittengerMay 30, 2020

The global pandemic has not stopped one constant. For the 60th year in a row KSAL radio is awarding scholarships to area high school students. Eight of the area’s recent high school graduates received a little boost to fund their college education on Friday night, in the form of a $1,000 scholarship.

KSAL and the Rocking M Media radio stations hosted their annual Sportscasters Club Scholarship Banquet on the radio.

Five Saline County high schools (Salina Central, Salina South, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline and Ell-Saline) Abilene High School, Smoky Valley High School, and Minneapolis High School each nominated three senior student-athletes for the honor for their school.

Scholarship winners include:

  • Sacred Heart – Hannah Goetz
  • Salina Central – Cooper Chard
  • Salina South – Victoria Maxton
  • Southeast of Saline – Meredith Tillberg
  • Ell-Saline – Noah Hopkins
  • Minneapolis – Derek Freel
  • Abilene – Beth Holmes
  • Smoky Valley – Cade Schneider

All of the winners are awarded a plaque and a $1,000 scholarship to the institution they will be attending.

The KSAL / Rocking M Media Sportscasters Club is comprised of area businesses which sponsor game broadcasts and fund the scholarships.

KSAL has been awarding Sportscaster Scholarships yearly since the 1959 – 1960 school year.

 

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

 

 

 

Steve Holke was the first KSAL Sportscaster winner in 1960.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

