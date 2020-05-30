Students Win KSAL Scholarships

The global pandemic has not stopped one constant. For the 60th year in a row KSAL radio is awarding scholarships to area high school students. Eight of the area’s recent high school graduates received a little boost to fund their college education on Friday night, in the form of a $1,000 scholarship.
KSAL and the Rocking M Media radio stations hosted their annual Sportscasters Club Scholarship Banquet on the radio.
Five Saline County high schools (Salina Central, Salina South, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline and Ell-Saline) Abilene High School, Smoky Valley High School, and Minneapolis High School each nominated three senior student-athletes for the honor for their school.
Scholarship winners include:
- Sacred Heart – Hannah Goetz
- Salina Central – Cooper Chard
- Salina South – Victoria Maxton
- Southeast of Saline – Meredith Tillberg
- Ell-Saline – Noah Hopkins
- Minneapolis – Derek Freel
- Abilene – Beth Holmes
- Smoky Valley – Cade Schneider
All of the winners are awarded a plaque and a $1,000 scholarship to the institution they will be attending.
The KSAL / Rocking M Media Sportscasters Club is comprised of area businesses which sponsor game broadcasts and fund the scholarships.
KSAL has been awarding Sportscaster Scholarships yearly since the 1959 – 1960 school year.
