Students Win KSAL Scholarships

The global pandemic has not stopped one constant. For the 60th year in a row KSAL radio is awarding scholarships to area high school students. Eight of the area’s recent high school graduates received a little boost to fund their college education on Friday night, in the form of a $1,000 scholarship.

KSAL and the Rocking M Media radio stations hosted their annual Sportscasters Club Scholarship Banquet on the radio.

Five Saline County high schools (Salina Central, Salina South, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline and Ell-Saline) Abilene High School, Smoky Valley High School, and Minneapolis High School each nominated three senior student-athletes for the honor for their school.

Scholarship winners include:

Sacred Heart – Hannah Goetz

Salina Central – Cooper Chard

Salina South – Victoria Maxton

Southeast of Saline – Meredith Tillberg

Ell-Saline – Noah Hopkins

Minneapolis – Derek Freel

Abilene – Beth Holmes

Smoky Valley – Cade Schneider

All of the winners are awarded a plaque and a $1,000 scholarship to the institution they will be attending.

The KSAL / Rocking M Media Sportscasters Club is comprised of area businesses which sponsor game broadcasts and fund the scholarships.

KSAL has been awarding Sportscaster Scholarships yearly since the 1959 – 1960 school year.

