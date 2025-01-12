Students to Learn “Real Men Sing”

The Bethany College Music Department will be hosting “Real Men Sing” later this month, on Thursday, January 30.

This workshop hosts approximately 500 fourth grade through senior high age young men with the hopes to foster a continued love for singing in Kansas youth.

According to Bethany, every year hundreds of young men from across Kansas choirs come together to sing on campus for this musical event. Bethany believes in the importance of fostering a love for singing in all ages, from middle school to high school and all changing voices, and is proud to host this annual opportunity for schools to come together and strengthen their voices.

At the conclusion of the workshop, the young men will celebrate with a performance at 2:30-3:00pm in Presser Hall, located on the campus of Bethany College, 335 E. Swensson Street. All are invited to enjoy and encourage the participants.

