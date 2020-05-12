Students Recognized For Language Literacy

A group of Salina USD 305 students have been recognized for literacy in multiple languages.

According to the school district, eight seniors from USD 305 have be recognized for their literacy in more than one language by the Kansas State Department of Education. Graduates received a “Seal of Biliteracy” certificate and the recognition has been added to their high school transcripts.

“USD 305 proudly celebrates these students’ accomplishments”, stated Linn Exline, Superintendent of Schools. “The Seal of Biliteracy signifies that these students have mastered reading, writing, speaking and listening in two or more languages. This level of proficiency is the result of hours of language study and a strong commitment to learning.”

Those students recognized include:

Salina South High School

Pedro Camacho-Romero – English and Spanish

Ernesto Martinez – English and Spanish

Salina Central High School

Malcolm Berkley – English and French

Andrea Flores – English and Spanish

Gael Garcia – English and Spanish

Jesus Jasso – English and Spanish

Hannah Jones – English and French

Melissa Ramirez – English and Spanish

