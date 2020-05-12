Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 48 °

Students Recognized For Language Literacy

Todd PittengerMay 12, 2020

A group of Salina USD 305 students have been recognized for literacy in multiple languages.

According to the school district, eight seniors from USD 305 have be recognized for their literacy in more than one language by the Kansas State Department of Education. Graduates received a “Seal of Biliteracy” certificate and the recognition has been added to their high school transcripts.

“USD 305 proudly celebrates these students’ accomplishments”, stated Linn Exline, Superintendent of Schools. “The Seal of Biliteracy signifies that these students have mastered reading, writing, speaking and listening in two or more languages. This level of proficiency is the result of hours of language study and a strong commitment to learning.”

Those students recognized include:

Salina South High School 

  • Pedro Camacho-Romero – English and Spanish
  • Ernesto Martinez – English and Spanish

Salina Central High School 

  • Malcolm Berkley – English and French
  • Andrea Flores – English and Spanish
  • Gael Garcia – English and Spanish
  • Jesus Jasso – English and Spanish
  • Hannah Jones – English and French
  • Melissa Ramirez – English and Spanish

 

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Students Recognized For Language Li...

A group of Salina USD 305 students have been recognized for literacy in multiple languages. Accor...

May 12, 2020 Comments

Salina Ready for Return of Passenge...

Kansas News

May 12, 2020

Salina Baseball Moves Forward Despi...

Sports News

May 12, 2020

YMCA Planning On Reopening Next Wee...

COVID-19 Top News

May 12, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Ready for Return o...
May 12, 2020Comments
Hotrods Coming Back to Sa...
May 12, 2020Comments
Graveyard Damage
May 12, 2020Comments
Lawmakers are working on proposed budgets of roughly $14.5 billion for each of the next two fiscal years, beginning in July. Talks broke off Friday.
Pandemic Unemployment Ass...
May 12, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH