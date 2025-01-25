Students Receive Research Awards

Several students from the Salina area are among forty-four Kansas State University students who are receiving research awards for the spring 2025 semester. Award recipients conduct faculty-mentored research projects and receive $1,000 scholarships from the college.

According to the school, these paid research experiences help students deepen their expertise, connect academics to real life, and prepare for careers and graduate school. The awards are offered in fall, spring and summer with deadlines of May 1, Nov. 1 and March 1, respectively. Undergraduate students enrolled in any of the college’s nearly 50 majors and secondary majors are eligible to apply.

The spring 2025 awardees’ majors include chemistry, biology, psychology, social transformation studies, theatre and more, and they are studying such varied topics as cancer therapeutics, protein purification, personality disorders, food deserts, safe body movement and music event marketing.

“Our college is committed to providing research opportunities for all Arts and Sciences students, and we offer this financial support to make such experiences more possible for them,” said Chris Culbertson, dean of the college.

The following students received College of Arts and Sciences Undergraduate Research Awards for spring 2025:

Megan Bogard, sophomore in finance and dance and the human experience, Bel Aire, mentored by Julie Pentz, professor of dance; Cierra Bookless, senior in biology, mentored by Jocelyn McDonald, associate professor of biology, and Lidia Lopez Vazquez, senior in human health biology, mentored by Brad Olson, associate professor of biology, both from Dodge City; Allison Ricker, sophomore in fisheries, wildlife, conservation, and environmental biology, Ellinwood, mentored by Loretta Johnson, professor of biology; Erin Frenk, senior in the accelerated chemistry and Master of Business Administration program, Fredonia, mentored by Takashi Ito, professor of chemistry; Kieran Boeger, junior in psychology and dance and the human experience, Gypsum, mentored by Kate Digby, associate professor of dance; Gabby Reid, senior in theatre, Hutchinson, mentored by Melissa Neville, senior professor of practice in theatre; Sydney Smith, senior in music education, Hiawatha, mentored by Steven Maxwell, professor of music; Alyssa Probst, senior in medical biochemistry, Lawrence, mentored by Patricia Calvo, assistant professor of chemistry.

From Manhattan: Ayianna Bailey, junior in medical microbiology and medical laboratory science, mentored by Vanessa Ante, assistant professor of biology; Camille Carrier, senior in microbiology, mentored by Pankaj Baral, associate professor of biology; Michael Kohler, senior in studio arts, mentored by Jason Scuilla, professor of art; Andrea Miller, senior in biochemistry, mentored by David Meekins, instructor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics; Charis Mourn, sophomore in kinesiology and dance and the human experience, mentored by Julie Pentz, professor of dance; Joseph Pondillo, senior in political science and social transformation studies, mentored by Lisa Tatonetti, professor of English; Bernice Poulter, senior in theatre, mentored by Melissa Neville, senior professor of practice in theatre; Aspen Tallent, junior in music education, mentored by Ruth Gurgel, associate professor of music; Brinna Wellington, senior in history and anthropology, mentored by Lauren Ritterbush, professor of anthropology; and Jordan Willbrant, senior in psychology, mentored by Maria Diehl, assistant professor of psychological sciences.

Bryttan Adams, senior in medical microbiology, Newton, mentored by Sonny Lee, associate professor of biology; Chase Wassom, sophomore in instrumental music education, Olathe, mentored by Steven Maxwell, professor of music.

From Overland Park: Alayna Baron, sophomore in mathematics and computer science, mentored by David Auckly, professor of mathematics; Payton Henderson, junior in biology and integrated health systems, mentored by Katsura Asano, professor of biology; Bre Ledbetter, junior in music education, mentored by Ruth Gurgel, associate professor of music; Cole Mueller, senior in computer engineering and classical studies, mentored by Allie Pohler, teaching assistant professor of modern languages; and William Wedman, sophomore in microbiology, mentored by Sonny Lee, associate professor of biology.

Brett McLeland, junior in chemistry, Pretty Prairie, mentored by Patricia Calvo, assistant professor of chemistry; Mara Aberle, senior in English, Sabetha, mentored by Allie Pohler, teaching assistant professor of modern languages, and Wendy Matlock, professor of English.

From Salina: Maya Daily, senior in chemical science, mentored by Patricia Calvo, assistant professor of chemistry; Ethan Summervill, junior in psychology, mentored by Maria Diehl, assistant professor of psychological sciences; Jacob Sweet, senior in social sciences, mentored by Allie Pohler, teaching assistant professor of modern languages; and Taz Zeigler, junior in medical microbiology, mentored by Vanessa Ante, assistant professor of biology.

Sydney Barge, sophomore in studio art, Shawnee, mentored by Nancy Morrow, associate professor of art; Gloria Gibler, senior in biology, mentored by Alice Boyle, professor of biology, and Adrienne Pamatmat, senior in biology, mentored by Vanessa Ante, assistant professor of biology, both from Wichita; and Layne McAfee, senior in studio fine arts, Winchester, mentored by Kevin Bernstein and Nancy Morrow, associate professors of art.

From out of state: Belle Hall, senior in psychology, Monument, Colorado, mentored by Maria Diehl, assistant professor of psychological sciences; Nat McPherson, senior in social sciences and social transformation studies, Mount Prospect, Illinois, mentored by Mary Kohn, director of the Chapman Center for Rural Studies; Ashley Landau, senior in conservation biology, St. Charles, Illinois, mentored by Maria Diehl, assistant professor of psychological sciences; Ryann Patterson, senior in biology, Kansas City, Missouri, mentored by Loretta Johnson, professor of biology; Laura Armbruster, junior in visual communication design and Spanish, Wildwood, Missouri, mentored by Julie Pentz, professor of dance; and Darcy Thompson, senior in medical microbiology, Cypress, Texas, mentored by Sonny Lee, associate professor of biology.

From out of the country: Dakota Boyles, senior in history and political science, Niangua, American Samoa, mentored by Mary Kohn, director of the Chapman Center for Rural Studies; and Ishika Thakur, junior in chemical engineering, Bihar, India, mentored by Patricia Calvo, assistant professor of chemistry.