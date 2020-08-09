Students Back, KWU Seniors Graduate Saturday

Students have returned back to Kansas Wesleyan University as the fall semester will soon start.

As the new fall semester begins, the class of 2020 will return to campus on Saturday to wrap up the spring semester and graduate.

The university had previously announced that a spring ceremony would not take place as scheduled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After consulting with several groups, including the 2020 senior class, the decision was made to hold an on-ground ceremony early in the 2020-21 academic year.

The 2020 commencement ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Graves Family Sports Complex. Tickets are required for all guests of the graduates, maximum of four per graduate.

Mike Gonzales `84, a member of the KWU Board of Trustees, will remain the scheduled speaker.

The ceremony will be live streamed at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/kwu/.