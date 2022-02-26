Student Surprised With $80,000 Scholarship

An area high school senior was surprised this week with a prestigious college scholarship, worth up to $80,000.

Lincoln High School Senior Alyssa Behrens was awarded a Rudd Scholarship.

The Rudd Scholarship is earned through a competitive selection process that includes the applicant’s grades, test scores, essays, letters of recommendation, and for the finalists, a personal interview. The scholarship covers all remaining tuition and fees, books and supplies, and on-campus room and board, after other aid, grants, and scholarships are applied to a student’s account.

Each Rudd Scholarship winner receives a 4-year college scholarship to attend either Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, or Wichita State University. According to the USD 298 School District Behrens plans on attending Emporia State University in the fall.

Behrens is one of 25 students in the state awarded this exceptional scholarship. The Rudd Foundation says they expect to announce all 25 winners later in March.

In addition to living on campus and carrying a full load of classes towards their college degree, scholars will receive mentoring and coaching to help them graduate in four years and build essential academic and life skills. They will also participate in developmental activities outside the classroom, network with leaders in their future professions, build relationships among themselves, and serve to help the next generation of scholars through an active and connected alumni association after graduation.

Photo via USD 298 Lincoln