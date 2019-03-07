Student Rejected Because of Gay Parents

More than one-thousand people have signed a petition against a decision by a Prairie Village Catholic school to exclude a student based on their parents’ sexual orientation.

St. Ann Catholic Church pastor Father Craig Maxim wrote that he consulted with the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, after a same sex couple recently tried to enroll their child at the parish school. Maxim says the decision not to permit the student to enroll was based on the archdiocese’s belief that the parents cannot model attitudes and behaviors based on Catholic teachings.

Members of St. Ann and more than 20 other Catholic parishes in the Kansas City area have signed the online petition disagreeing with the decision to deny admission to the child.