Student Receives Cash Hollistah Scholarship

A senior at Salina Central High School is the recipient of a unique local. Jacqui Dyson has been awarded the 2019-2020 Cash Hollistah Scholarship.

Dyson is an emerging poet who participates in the Xcel After-School program, and volunteers at the Salina Emergency Food Bank and the Ashby Ash House. Dyson will be attending Emporia State University in the fall, pursuing a degree in Social Sciences Education.

The Cash Hollistah Scholarship scholarship, presented by Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, is awarded to a graduating senior in central Kansas who shows merit in the field of community enrichment through, poetry, music, art or design.

Cash Hollistah is a national hip-hop recording artist, poet, and philanthropist based in Salina, and a passionate advocate for the arts. He also hosts “Cash Hollistah’s Block Party”, a throwback mix show with DJ Carbon playing jams from the late 80s, 90s and 00s, on Salina radio station 92.7 the New Zoo.