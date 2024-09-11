Student Injury Prompts Investigation

The injury of a Salina middle school student has prompted an investigation.

Salina USD 305 is actively investigating a report of a student injury that occurred during class in a weight room. The student received medical care under the supervision of parents/guardians. The report of the student injury was at South Middle School.

In accordance with district procedures, the teacher involved has been placed on administrative leave while a thorough investigation is conducted.

The district says the safety and well-being of students remain the top priority.

Due to the investigation, no further details including names of those involved, were immediately provided.