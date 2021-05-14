Salina, KS

Student Earns National Merit Scholarship

Todd PittengerMay 14, 2021

A student from Salina has earned a National Merit Scholarship.

According to USD 305, Spencer Angell, senior at Central High School, has been named a winner of the 2021 National Merit $2,500 Scholarship.

Angell is one of 7,500 winners selected from a nationwide pool of 15,000 finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.

Angell had to complete a detailed scholarship application with information about his academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received for the competition. Other requirements included having an outstanding academic record throughout high school, being endorsed and recommended by a high school official and writing an essay.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

