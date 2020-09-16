Salina, KS

Student Activity Bus Design to be Unveiled

Todd PittengerSeptember 16, 2020

An activity bus in Salina USD 305 has a look designed by a student.

According to the district, they will unveil a new activity bus design, created by Central Highs School senior Karlyn Brecheisen.

The design is the result of a student competition which was developed to give graphic design and art students experience with the graphics and sign industry.

Over 130 students from both high school submitted designs. The submissions were judged on graphics, readability, color, creativity and originality, concept and technical requirements.

After Brecheisen’s design was chosen as winner, she collaborated with a graphic design house to arrive at the final design for the district activity buses.

The bus will be unveiled Friday afternoon at Salina Central High School.

 

