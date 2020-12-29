Salina, KS

Stroller, Electronics Stolen

Jeremy BohnDecember 29, 2020

A woman witnesses a male subject steal her unattended stroller that has numerous belongings inside.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft happened between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Phillips Ave. and Walnut Ave.

The victim, a 44-year-old Salina woman, left her stroller full of property by the curb for a few minutes. When she returned, she saw a male subject loading the stroller in to a burgundy colored Chevrolet Avalanche and pull away.

The woman had numerous items inside of the stroller including cash, a Swiss Army back pack, LG Stylus 6 phone, Moto Power G phone, Samsung Galazy Note 10, LG Optimus phone, Acer tablet and miscellaneous IDs.

She was unable to provide any other vehicle description information.

Total loss is $1,064.

