Making a budget for the grocery store has never been more important for consumers as they watch food costs increase over the last year.

“Food costs are higher than ever, which are impacting the grocery store bill as well as dining out options,” said Julie Smith, a family resource management and entrepreneurship agent in K-State Research and Extension’s Wildcat District.

Smith and Cassidy Lutz – a family and consumer sciences agent in K-State’s Southwind District, will host a webinar titled, Stretching Your Food Budget, on March 8. Their session is being offered as part of the bi-weekly series, Living Well Wednesday, hosted by K-State Research and Extension family and consumer sciences professionals across Kansas.

Smith encourages consumers to be creative and think outside the box to plan meals that won’t break the budget.

“The key to any sort of budgeting is planning, from the trip to the store to what to do with the leftovers,” Smith said. “From college students to working moms, this is an important and timely issue.”

“We encourage healthy eating but also acknowledge that right now it might be a matter of survival for some who aren’t able to sit and plan the healthiest options,” Smith said.

The March 8 webinar is free, but registration is required. More information can be found online, or at local K-State Research and Extension offices in Kansa