Strengthening the Home-School Connection

KSAL StaffOctober 13, 2019

Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held this week on.

Conferences will be held Wednesday, October 16 after school at all USD 305 schools. Conferences will be taking place all day and into the evening on Thursday, October 17 in all buildings.

Parent-Teacher Conferences present a chance for parents and guardians to ask questions and hear how students are progressing. This meeting provides the time for teachers and parents to discuss what can be done to help students succeed. Please contact your school building for more information.

There is no school for USD 305 students on October 17 and 18, 2019. There is no school for elementary students on Monday, October 21

