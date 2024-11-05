Street Renamed to Honor Hero Pilot

A street at Fort Riley has been renamed in memory of 1st Infantry Division Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Larry Taylor.

Smoky Hill Road at Marshall Army Airfield has been renamed to Taylor Street in honor of Capt. Larry Taylor.

In 2023, President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to Taylor, who had originally received a Silver Star for his actions in Vietnam while serving as a Bell AH1-G Cobra attack helicopter pilot in the 1st Infantry Division.

Capt. Taylor piloted a rescue mission where he saved four men surrounded by enemy gunfire in 1968. On the night of June 18th, 1968, Taylor, together with his copilot/gunner CWO2 J.O. Ratliff, rescued a four-man long-range reconnaissance patrol that had been surrounded by Vietcong forces and was under heavy fire. After exhausting his munitions, Taylor landed his AH-1G Cobra and the four soldiers clung to the skids and rocket pods of the helicopter as Taylor flew them to safety, a feat never before accomplished.

Taylor flew over 2,000 combat missions in Vietnam in the Cobra and the UH-1, was engaged by enemy fire 340 times, and was shot down five times.

Taylor passed away on Jan. 28, 2024, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

US Army Photos. Taylor Drive photos by Spc. Autumn Johnson

