Street Fair Parade Entries Sought

Todd PittengerJuly 31, 2021

The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is seeking parade entries.

According to the museum, Parade applications must be returned by Friday, September 3, in order to participate. There is no entry fee.

Fill out an application online or download at smokyhillmuseum.org under the Street Fair tab. To have an application mailed to you, email [email protected], or call Rosa De La Cruz at 785-309-5776.

This year’s Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair Parade will feature the theme, Salina’s Old West, to support a brand new look to the Street Fair. Decorated parade entries are highly encouraged.

On September 25, the parade entry sign‐in will begin at 9:00 a.m. Participants must be signed in and in place by 9:45 a.m. The parade will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.

The parade route will be on Santa Fe Avenue, between Elm Street and the Masonic Temple. An information packet will be sent to everyone who enters by the deadline.

