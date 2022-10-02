Street Art, Mural Festival Begins Thursday

A first of its kind street art and mural festival event in Salina will soon take over parts of town beginning alter this week.

The 1st ever Boom! Salina Street Art and Mural Festival beginning this Thursday October 6th through Sunday, October 16th. The event will feature a half-dozen of the best mural artists in the world. They include:

Telmo Miel (Netherlands)

Mona Caron (Switzerland)

Tony Sjöman (Sweden)

Joe Iurato (USA)

Mantra (France)

Logan Hicks (USA)

In addition, the artists will be joined by Martha Cooper (USA), known as the “godmother” of street art photography.

The Salina Art Center is hosting Cooper for a photography exhibit through October 23rd and will screen A Picture Story Film at the Art Center Cinema on October 12th at 5:30pm. This will be followed by a mural artist panel discussion.

The Boom! Mural & Street Art Festival is centered around downtown Salina. These world renowned artists will exercising their creative liberties as they create five new large murals.

The public is invited and encouraged to stop by throughout the event and watch this murals come to life.

In addition to the creation of murals, the festival will feature live music on October 14th and 15th in Campbell Plaza. Please see the website for more information.

Boom! Salina

Salina, KS 67401

www.boomsalina.art

Top Photo: Mural work is already underway on the die of a building near the corner of Ash and Santa Fe.