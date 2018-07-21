Strategic Doing Workshops Offered in Two Locations

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation is offering a couple of workshops open to the public to learn more about the Strategic Doing process.

Since April of 2017, the Hansen Foundation has contracted with Betty Johnson, a certified Strategic Doing facilitator, to work with NW Kansas counties to assess their needs and develop solutions using Strategic Doing. Many positive changes are underway as a result of this work.

The process is one that can be used over and over again in a community. It is offered as a tool to help communities continue creative and innovative work.

The workshop will teach participants how to better utilize local networks, strengthen collaborations, guide conversations for better understanding, how to promote action and ultimately, engage in successful projects.

Strategic Doing teaches how sharing values and building trust can be used to create strategic opportunities, while doing away with hierarchies and turf battles that impair progress in our communities.

The workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 16th at the Student Union at NCK Tech in Beloit, and again on August 22nd at the Student Union at Colby Community College in Colby.

Facilitators will be Betty Johnson and Tara Vance, director of the Norton County Community Foundation.

There is no cost to attend, however reservations are required. RSVP to: [email protected]. Be sure to note which workshop you will attend.