“Storm Fury” Presentations Planned

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are preparing for a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season. They are getting ready to head out across the state to present severe weather safety and information talks.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, they will again this year present “Storm Fury on the Plains.” Staff will provide an in depth weather presentation which will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize the storm’s potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety.

The presentations are hosted by local county emergency management agencies and typically last up to two hours. They are open to anyone that has an interest in weather.

There are no fees to attend, you do not have to register, and you do not have to sign up to be a spotter. So, if you are interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms and their hazards, please take the time to come out and join us for a very interesting and enjoyable evening.

Anyone interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms, their hazards, and severe weather safety is welcome to attend.

The presentations begin in February.

The presentation in Salina is scheduled for February 25th, at Kansas Wesleyan University in Peters Science Hall Room 201.

Presentation schedule:

February 4th Tuesday 6:30pm Labette County Altamont Labette County High School - Storm Shelter February 5th Wednesday 6:30pm Neosho County Chanute Neosho County Community College - Sanders Auditorium February 12th Wednesday 6:30pm Barton County Great Bend Crest Theater February 18th Tuesday 6:30pm Cowley County Winfield Cowley Cinema 8 February 19th Wednesday 6:30pm Lincoln County Lincoln Lincoln County Courthouse February 20th Thursday 6:30pm Montgomery County Independence Memorial Hall February 24th Monday 6:30pm Ellsworth County Ellsworth High School Performing Arts Center February 25th Tuesday 6:30pm Salina County Salina Kansas Wesleyan - Peter Science Hall Room 201 February 26th Wednesday 6:30pm Sumner County Wellington Wellington High School Auditorium February 27th Thursday 6:30pm Harper County Anthony Chaparral Junior/Senior High School March 3rd Monday 6:30pm Greenwood County Eureka Eureka High School Auditorium March 4th Tuesday 6:30pm Russell County Russell Dream Theater March 5th Wednesday 6:30pm Elk County Howard Cox Building March 10th Monday 6:30pm Allen County Iola Creitz Recital Hall - Bowlus Basement March 11th Tuesday 6:30pm Chautauqua County Sedan Gregg Theatre - 116 S. Chautauqua St. March 12th Wednesday 6:30pm Harvey County Newton Newton High School March 13th Thursday 6:30pm Kingman County Kingman Kingman Activity Center - North Room March 18th Tuesday 6:30pm Butler County Augusta Point Events Center March 19th Wednesday 6:30pm Marion County Hillsboro Tabor College - Heritage Lobby March 20th Thursday 6:30pm McPherson County McPherson Opera House March 24th Monday 6:30pm Sedgwick County Wichita Northwest High School Auditorium March 25th Tuesday 6:30pm Wilson County Altoona Fire Station March 26th Wednesday 6:30pm Woodson County Yates Center Rural Fire Barn March 27th Thursday 6:30pm Chase County Cottonwood Falls Community Center in Swope Park

