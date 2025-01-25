“Storm Fury” Presentations Planned

By Todd Pittenger January 25, 2025

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are preparing for a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season. They are getting ready to head out across the state to present severe weather safety and information talks.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, they will again this year present “Storm Fury on the Plains.” Staff will provide an in depth weather presentation which will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize the storm’s potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety.

The presentations are hosted by local county emergency management agencies and typically last up to two hours. They are open to anyone that has an interest in weather.

There are no fees to attend, you do not have to register, and you do not have to sign up to be a spotter. So, if you are interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms and their hazards, please take the time to come out and join us for a very interesting and enjoyable evening.

Anyone interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms, their hazards, and severe weather safety is welcome to attend.

The presentations begin in February.

The presentation in Salina is scheduled for February 25th, at Kansas Wesleyan University in Peters Science Hall Room 201.

_ _ _

Presentation schedule: 

February 4th
 
Tuesday
 
6:30pm
 
Labette County
 
Altamont
 
Labette County High School - Storm Shelter
 
February 5th
 
Wednesday
 
6:30pm
 
Neosho County
 
Chanute
 
Neosho County Community College - Sanders Auditorium
 
February 12th
 
Wednesday
 
6:30pm
 
Barton County
 
Great Bend
 
Crest Theater
 
February 18th
 
Tuesday
 
6:30pm
 
Cowley County
 
Winfield
 
Cowley Cinema 8
 
February 19th
 
Wednesday
 
6:30pm
 
Lincoln County
 
Lincoln
 
Lincoln County Courthouse
 
February 20th
 
Thursday
 
6:30pm
 
Montgomery County
 
Independence
 
Memorial Hall
 
February 24th
 
Monday
 
6:30pm
 
Ellsworth County
 
Ellsworth
 
High School Performing Arts Center
 
February 25th
 
Tuesday
 
6:30pm
 
Salina County
 
Salina
 
Kansas Wesleyan - Peter Science Hall Room 201
 
February 26th
 
Wednesday
 
6:30pm
 
Sumner County
 
Wellington
 
Wellington High School Auditorium
 
February 27th
 
Thursday
 
6:30pm
 
Harper County
 
Anthony 
 
Chaparral Junior/Senior High School
 
March 3rd
 
Monday
 
6:30pm
 
Greenwood County
 
Eureka
 
Eureka High School Auditorium
 
March 4th
 
Tuesday
 
6:30pm
 
Russell County
 
Russell
 
Dream Theater
 
March 5th
 
Wednesday
 
6:30pm
 
Elk County
 
Howard
 
Cox Building
 
March 10th
 
Monday
 
6:30pm
 
Allen County
 
Iola
 
Creitz Recital Hall - Bowlus Basement
 
March 11th
 
Tuesday
 
6:30pm
 
Chautauqua County
 
Sedan
 
Gregg Theatre - 116 S. Chautauqua St.
 
March 12th
 
Wednesday
 
6:30pm
 
Harvey County
 
Newton
 
Newton High School
 
March 13th
 
Thursday
 
6:30pm
 
Kingman County
 
Kingman
 
Kingman Activity Center - North Room
 
March 18th
 
Tuesday
 
6:30pm
 
Butler County
 
Augusta
 
Point Events Center
 
March 19th
 
Wednesday
 
6:30pm
 
Marion County
 
Hillsboro
 
Tabor College - Heritage Lobby
 
March 20th 
 
Thursday
 
6:30pm
 
McPherson County
 
McPherson
 
Opera House
 
March 24th
 
Monday
 
6:30pm
 
Sedgwick County
 
Wichita
 
Northwest High School Auditorium 
 
March 25th
 
Tuesday
 
6:30pm
 
Wilson County
 
Altoona
 
Fire Station
 
March 26th
 
Wednesday
 
6:30pm
 
Woodson County
 
Yates Center
 
Rural Fire Barn
 
March 27th
 
Thursday
 
6:30pm
 
Chase County
 
Cottonwood Falls
 
Community Center in Swope Park
 
Photo by Rod Meier

 