“Storm Fury” Presentations Planned

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are preparing for a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season. They are getting ready to head out across the state to present severe weather safety and information talks.
According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, they will again this year present “Storm Fury on the Plains.” Staff will provide an in depth weather presentation which will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize the storm’s potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety.
The presentations are hosted by local county emergency management agencies and typically last up to two hours. They are open to anyone that has an interest in weather.
There are no fees to attend, you do not have to register, and you do not have to sign up to be a spotter. So, if you are interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms and their hazards, please take the time to come out and join us for a very interesting and enjoyable evening.
Anyone interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms, their hazards, and severe weather safety is welcome to attend.
The presentations begin in February.
The presentation in Salina is scheduled for February 25th, at Kansas Wesleyan University in Peters Science Hall Room 201.
_ _ _
Presentation schedule:
|
February 4th
|
Tuesday
|
6:30pm
|
Labette County
|
Altamont
|
Labette County High School - Storm Shelter
|
February 5th
|
Wednesday
|
6:30pm
|
Neosho County
|
Chanute
|
Neosho County Community College - Sanders Auditorium
|
February 12th
|
Wednesday
|
6:30pm
|
Barton County
|
Great Bend
|
Crest Theater
|
February 18th
|
Tuesday
|
6:30pm
|
Cowley County
|
Winfield
|
Cowley Cinema 8
|
February 19th
|
Wednesday
|
6:30pm
|
Lincoln County
|
Lincoln
|
Lincoln County Courthouse
|
February 20th
|
Thursday
|
6:30pm
|
Montgomery County
|
Independence
|
Memorial Hall
|
February 24th
|
Monday
|
6:30pm
|
Ellsworth County
|
Ellsworth
|
High School Performing Arts Center
|
February 25th
|
Tuesday
|
6:30pm
|
Salina County
|
Salina
|
Kansas Wesleyan - Peter Science Hall Room 201
|
February 26th
|
Wednesday
|
6:30pm
|
Sumner County
|
Wellington
|
Wellington High School Auditorium
|
February 27th
|
Thursday
|
6:30pm
|
Harper County
|
Anthony
|
Chaparral Junior/Senior High School
|
March 3rd
|
Monday
|
6:30pm
|
Greenwood County
|
Eureka
|
Eureka High School Auditorium
|
March 4th
|
Tuesday
|
6:30pm
|
Russell County
|
Russell
|
Dream Theater
|
March 5th
|
Wednesday
|
6:30pm
|
Elk County
|
Howard
|
Cox Building
|
March 10th
|
Monday
|
6:30pm
|
Allen County
|
Iola
|
Creitz Recital Hall - Bowlus Basement
|
March 11th
|
Tuesday
|
6:30pm
|
Chautauqua County
|
Sedan
|
Gregg Theatre - 116 S. Chautauqua St.
|
March 12th
|
Wednesday
|
6:30pm
|
Harvey County
|
Newton
|
Newton High School
|
March 13th
|
Thursday
|
6:30pm
|
Kingman County
|
Kingman
|
Kingman Activity Center - North Room
|
March 18th
|
Tuesday
|
6:30pm
|
Butler County
|
Augusta
|
Point Events Center
|
March 19th
|
Wednesday
|
6:30pm
|
Marion County
|
Hillsboro
|
Tabor College - Heritage Lobby
|
March 20th
|
Thursday
|
6:30pm
|
McPherson County
|
McPherson
|
Opera House
|
March 24th
|
Monday
|
6:30pm
|
Sedgwick County
|
Wichita
|
Northwest High School Auditorium
|
March 25th
|
Tuesday
|
6:30pm
|
Wilson County
|
Altoona
|
Fire Station
|
March 26th
|
Wednesday
|
6:30pm
|
Woodson County
|
Yates Center
|
Rural Fire Barn
|
March 27th
|
Thursday
|
6:30pm
|
Chase County
|
Cottonwood Falls
|
Community Center in Swope Park
Photo by Rod Meier