Store Closing Marks End of Era

It was the end of an era in Salina on Sunday. After 103 years in business a retail store closed its doors for the final time.

JCPenney announced back in June the store in Salina was among three in Kansas, and 154 across the country, which are closing. Sunday was the fianl day of business in Salina.

The company said at the time “following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores. We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.”

The JCPenney store was one of the longest continuously operating businesses in Salina. It originally opened on March 24th, 1917. It was one of only two JCPenney locations in the state of Kansas.

JCPenney had several different locations across Salina in its history. It began with its first site at 138 S. Santa Fe in 1917. It moved to its current location, in Central Mall, in 1987.