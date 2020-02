Authorities are investigating the theft of a number of power tools from a storage shed.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the owner of Assaria Storage, 205 E. 2nd contacted a 70-year-old renter after noticing the lock on his unit had been cut.

Deputies say that numerous power tools, hand tools, an engine stand, engine lift and a 4-foot metal bender were stolen sometime between noon and 6:50pm on Sunday.

Total loss and damage is listed at $4,062.