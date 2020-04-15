Salina, KS

Storage Unit Broken In To In Salina

Jeremy BohnApril 15, 2020

Salina Police are trying to track down property that was stolen from a storage unit.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between Sunday at 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., someone appears to have broken in through the back wall of a storage unit belonging to Vince Grizzle, 46, Salina, at Storage Mart, 1540 W. Schilling.

The sheet metal had several screws missing and the metal had been pried apart.

Stolen from Grizzle’s unit was numerous belongings including an EZ GO golf cart, Harbor Freight 6500 generator, Dewalt table saw, Kobalt tile saw and miter saw, Milwaukee jigsaw and drill set, JBL amplifer, Rockford amp, Memphis subwoofer, Vinyl welder kit and an electric tacker.

Total loss and damage is listed at $18,000. There are no suspects at this time.

