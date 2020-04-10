Salina, KS

Storage Lot Theft Highlighted

Todd PittengerApril 10, 2020

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a recent theft. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday of this week they responded to the A&A Towing storage lot at 1334 N Ohio St #A in rural Saline County for a report of a theft. Sometime between Tuesday and Thursday unknown suspects cut the fence surrounding the property, entered the lot, and stole a silver Samsung chrome book, 2 car stereos, a car battery, and a Chevrolet Tahoe rim and tire.

Total loss and damage is estimated to be in excess of $690.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

