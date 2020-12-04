“Stop the Spread” Campaign Launches

The State of Kansas has launched the “Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas” campaign to share the importance of getting tested, wearing masks and to encourage social distancing this holiday season to stop the further spread of COVID-19.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s office, the campaign includes the launch of a new testing website, GoGetTested.com/Kansas, to quickly identify free testing locations throughout the state. It will run on television, radio, social media, print, outdoor and digital advertising starting today and throughout the month of December. GoGetTested.com/Kansas lists seven testing site locations, more locations will be added on a rolling basis to meet the needs of communities across the state.

“We are at a critical point of time in our fight against COVID-19 and our response requires the most urgent and creative solutions,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This campaign aims to reach every corner of our state with critical public health messages infused with some humor and holiday spirit to bring a smile and rally our strength.”

The campaign includes information on the COVID-19 unified testing strategy that aims to rapidly increase the state’s ability to provide COVID-19 diagnostic and screening tests to Kansans free of charge. The overall goal is to double the amount of testing in Kansas by the end of 2020. To date, approximately 812,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

“When testing supplies were limited, we only recommended that those with symptoms or risk of exposure get tested,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Now that testing is more widely available, we are urging everyone to get tested so we can better control the spread of the virus throughout our communities, which ultimately will help us keep businesses, schools and the economy open.”

The campaign is part of a broader, all-of-the-above strategy to encourage Kansans to follow the best practices, encourage voluntary testing, avoid mass gatherings, and use face-coverings. The approach includes partnerships with the Kansas Hospital Association, Kansas Chamber of Commerce, Kansas Farm Bureau, the Kansas Leadership Center, and other stakeholders.

Additional information on testing is included below. For more information on testing sites in Kansas, please visit GoGetTested.com/Kansas.