Stone Farmhouse Destroyed by Fire

No one was injured after a fire destroyed a stone house on Sunday evening southeast of Salina.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that crews from Rural Fire District #1 and #2 were sent to the 5200 block of East Water Well Road around 11:30pm to fight the blaze.

Deputies say the two-story sandstone farmhouse was being renovated by Greg and Connie Dupes who discovered the fire as they arrived at the property Sunday night. Investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire that completely consumed the interior of the structure that was hooked up to gas, electricity and had a wood burning stove inside.

Damage and loss estimates are still being calculated in the case. There were no injuries.