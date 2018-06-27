Stolen Vehicle Recovered

A Salina man’s truck that was stolen while he visited his CPA’s office has been recovered in Minneapolis, Kansas.

Police say on Tuesday afternoon around 3pm, 30-year-old Jacob Sharp parked his 2015 Chevy Silverado in the 1300 block of E. Iron and walked into a downtown Salina office.

Moments later, someone inside the firm alerted the owner that someone was driving away in his truck.

The vehicle, which is valued at $25,000 was found undamaged at a Casey’s General Store in Minneapolis.

No arrests have been made.