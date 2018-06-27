Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 106 ° | Lo: 77 °

Stolen Vehicle Recovered

KSAL StaffJune 27, 2018

A Salina man’s truck that was stolen while he visited his CPA’s office has been recovered in Minneapolis, Kansas.

Police say on Tuesday afternoon around 3pm, 30-year-old Jacob Sharp parked his 2015 Chevy Silverado in the 1300 block of E. Iron and walked into a downtown Salina office.

Moments later, someone inside the firm alerted the owner that someone was driving away in his truck.

The vehicle, which is valued at $25,000 was found undamaged at a Casey’s General Store in Minneapolis.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Motorcycle Rider Hurt Wednesday

A Salina man was transported to the hospital after being injured in an early morning motorcycle cras...

June 27, 2018 Comments

Stolen Vehicle Recovered

Kansas News

June 27, 2018

5 Coping Strategies After Major Set...

Joan Jerkovich

June 27, 2018

Woman Fires Gun in Room with 5 Kids

Kansas News

June 27, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Motorcycle Rider Hurt Wed...
June 27, 2018Comments
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
June 27, 2018Comments
Woman Fires Gun in Room w...
June 27, 2018Comments
Tornado Strikes Eureka
June 27, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH