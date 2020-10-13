Stolen Vehicle Involved in Hit and Run Accident

A vehicle that was reported as stolen is involved in a hit and run accident a short time later in Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2006 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from in front of a home at 509 S. 9th St. at 4:50 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle belongs to 35-year-old Kyanne Quinn, Salina, however, she had lent the car to a friend. The friend had parked the car in the driveway of 509 S. 9th and left it running while she went inside for a few minutes. When she came outside, the vehicle was gone.

During the theft report, officers were called to 126 S. Clark St. to the report of a hit and run crash.

A 2006 Ford F250 pickup was traveling west on University Pl., approaching Clark, when it failed to yield and proceeded through the intersection. It was then struck by the stolen car that was traveling south on Clark.

Witnesses say that a male subject wearing a gray hoodie and tan sweats fled from the stolen vehicle. The description of which does not match that of the reporting party or the owner of the vehicle. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, a 41-year-old Salina man, was not hurt. He is cited for failure to yield the right of way.

The man’s truck has front, passenger side damage; while the stolen car has major front-end damage.

The stolen car has since been returned to Quinn. It is valued at $2,000.

SPD is continuing the investigation.