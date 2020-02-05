Salina, KS

Stolen Vehicle Found in North Salina Apartment Lot

Jeremy BohnFebruary 5, 2020

A vehicle that was reported as stolen was found by a Salina Police Officer on Tuesday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 2006 Ford Free Style was stolen from a driveway of a Salina residence between 7 p.m., Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim, 57-year-old Daniel Hess of Salina told authorities that he wasn’t sure how the vehicle was taken since he had both sets of keys but was unsure if the car was locked or not.

Later in the day, the officer who took Hess’ report saw his stolen vehicle backed up in a parking stall at the Hawthorne Apartments, 715 N. 9th St. There was no suspect inside, however.

There was no damage to the vehicle and it appeared that nothing is missing. Authorities now are looking at surveillance video from around the area to try to identify a suspect.

The car, which is valued at $3,500, has been returned to its owner.

