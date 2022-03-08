Salina, KS

Stolen Truck From School

KSAL StaffMarch 8, 2022

It wasn’t a normal school day on Monday for an area student, whose truck was stolen from the school’s parking lot.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the incident happened at Salina South High School during the course of the day. A 16-year-old boy reported his red and white 1995 Ford F150 was missing from the lot.

The victim said he parked near the school’s baseball field, and he though the keys were in his pocket. Forrester said that they weren’t, leading to the theft.

A silver toolbox in the bed of the truck and the victim’s wallet were also taken.

The truck has Kansas tags reading 321NEL and has Salina South and “Back the Blue” stickers on the back windshield.

The estimated value of the truck is $1,300. Police are reviewing video footage.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

