Stolen Truck Found in O’Reilly’s Parking Lot

A Salina man is reunited with his truck after police find the stolen vehicle the following day left abandoned at a Salina business’ parking lot.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck was stolen from a driveway in the 1500 block of Beverly Dr. between 9:20 p.m. and 10:10 p.m., Friday.

The owner, 60-year-old Leslie Gahman, Salina, had left the keys in the ignition prior to the theft.

At noon on Saturday, SPD found the stolen truck in the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto, 523 S. Broadway Blvd. The owner had been notified by an acquaintance that they saw the truck parked at that location.

The business manager says that the truck had been parked there at 6:30 a.m. when he arrived for work on Saturday.

The truck, which is valued at $14,000, has since been returned to Gahman. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the store.