Stolen Sports Memorabilia

Several jerseys, autographed baseballs, sports cards and cash are stolen from a Salina sports memorabilia store.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that video surveillance from the store shows an unknown white male enter The Arena, 427 S. Broadway Blvd., Salina, at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The individual looked around the unoccupied store and stole an undetermined amount of cash, signed sports jerseys of Emmitt Smith, Jim Palmer, Mike Wallace, T.Y. Hilton and Andre Hopkins; a signed unauthenticated Lou Gehrig MLB baseball and miscellaneous memorabilia including sports cards. The male left the property at 2:16 a.m. Thursday.

The owner of the store, Todd Brown, 61, Salina, came in later that morning to find his property missing. After reviewing his surveillance video, he notified authorities.

There is no sign of forced entry. Hanus says that SPD are working on an area canvas to locate additional video surveillance footage in the area.

Total loss is estimated between $3,000 and $5,000.